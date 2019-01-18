Former Intern is Set to Speak on R. Kelly’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct for the First Time

Ever since the premiere of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, the disgraced singer has been a topic of conversation on social media. Kells is currently under criminal investigation in Georgia, and it looks like more trouble is heading his way.

NBC’s Dateline is set to air a special episode about the Pied Piper and the broadcast will reportedly include an exclusive interview with an unnamed former intern, who is going on television to speak about R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct for the first time.

Several other women will be featured on the broadcast telling their stories about meeting the Chicago singer when they were underaged and being subject to sexual abuse physical violence and control.

Joycelyn Savage’s parents are also set to return, insisting that their daughter is being held against her will.

Finally, Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, would be given the platform to say his client denies all allegations against him.

NBC’s Dateline program Accused: The R. Kelly Story airs on Friday (Jan. 18) at 10 p.m. EST.