Future has reason to celebrate ahead of the release of his eleventh studio album, THE WIZRD. The “Crushed Up” rapper just earned his 77th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This ties him with Taylor Swift at the 10th spot for the most Hot 100 hits in the chart’s history, as per Billboard.

Future’s first entry was in 2011 as a guest on YC’s, “Racks.” The song reached No. 42, but 20 of Hendrixx’s solo records were all top 40. He made it in the top 10 twice with “Love Me” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne and 2017’s “Mask Off.” “Crushed Up” is currently at No. 46.

The Atlanta rapper trails behind Chris Brown, with 91 entries thanks to “Undecided,” Kanye West with 95, Jay-Z with 99, Nicki Minaj with 102, Lil Wayne with 161 and Drake with 192. The cast of Glee holds the top spot with 207 Billboard Hot 100 entries.

THE WIZRD drops today so his number of entries will undoubtedly increase.