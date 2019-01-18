G-SHOCK debuted the classic BABY-G watch back in 1994, giving those that liked a smaller frame and structure overall the DW-520 model. Now, after 25 years of special collaborations and more than a handful of vibrant colorways, Casio brings back the OG to celebrate the anniversary of its release.

The new BGD-525 takes cues from the original design and era it came from, complete with a translucent strap, metal screen protector on the watch dial and a ’90s-themed “BABY-G 25th Anniversary” etching on the back of the case. The color choices seem to keep with the ’94 aesthetic as well, with a mix of purple, pink and blue hues incorporated into the special packaging and watch itself — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air logo and even the inside of “The Max” diner from Saved By The Bell definitely come to mind. Nostalgia ultra, for sure!

The G-SHOCK 25th Anniversary BABY-G Watch is available right now for €79.90 ($90.87 USD) at select retailers. Get a better look below: