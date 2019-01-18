After the treatment of Big Boi, Maroon 5 and Travis Scott on social media for agreeing to perform at the 49th Super Bowl in Atlanta, you’d think that no one else would want that type of smoke.

Well, one of Atlanta’s native queens has chosen to sing the Star Spangled Banner and the backlash on the blogosphere is just as bad and in some cases worse for the singing legend.

Multiple Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight said about her forthcoming performance, ““I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Everyone of relevance who was asked vehemently turned down the opportunity to perform including Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Usher, Rihanna, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

#gladysknight needs to get off the midnight train and detour somewhere else. Georgia ain’t it sis! #superbowl https://t.co/bm3fnvRSZ7 — Chronicle Speaks (@ChronicleSpeaks) January 17, 2019

Y’all better not start any petitions or write crappy ass think pieces about Gladys Knight. We are not canceling Gladys. Tell your friends. — Savage Jonez (@NxtBestSeller) January 18, 2019