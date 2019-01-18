Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani have been tapped to star in The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy that Paramount studios recently picked up.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Lovebirds is written by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, and Martin Gero. So far, the film centers on a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) who’s on the verge of ending their relationship. In a sudden turn of events, the couple subsequently becomes involved in a bizarre murder mystery, as they seek to clear their name of the charges.

Kumail Nanjiani is a cast member on HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated series Silicon Valley. Nanjiani also starred in the semi-autobiographical romantic comedy film The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon. For their work, they were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards.

Issa Rae rose to fame with her web series Awkward Black Girl which debuted on YouTube in 2011. Rae is the creator, co-writer, and star of the hugely successful HBO television series Insecure. For her work on Insecure, she has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.