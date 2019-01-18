It has been said that “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Celtics star point guard Kyrie Irving is feeling the weight of wearing the crown.

The Boston Celtics have not lived up the pre-season expectations of being projected as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Despite being one of the most talented teams from top to bottom in the league, the Celtics are having difficulty developing team chemistry and playing at a championship level on a consistent basis. They’ve been slumping as of late and a loss to the Orlando Magic caused the squad to unravel at the end of the game.

Kyrie Irving criticized his team’s play while addressing the press. He mentioned that their youth and inexperience was the reason they not playing to their potential. Now he understands what LeBron James was trying to teach him as the leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving decided he call LeBron and apologize for everything that took place in Cleveland.

“Obviously, this was a big deal for me, because I had to call [LeBron] and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold,” Irving said. “I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.”

Finally realizing the cost leading a team to the promise land, Irving continued, “[LeBron] was one of those guys who came to Cleveland and tried to show us how to win a championship, and it was hard for him, and sometimes getting the most out of the group is not the easiest thing in the world.”

You can check out Kyrie explaining why he decided to apologize to LeBron here.