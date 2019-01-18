Migos and Mountain Dew tells the world to put their phone down and do!

The “Let’s Do” commercial celebrates the power of doing and brings together other boundary-breaking innovators known for putting their passion into action including UFC Fighter Holly Holm (the first female hero in a DEW ad), 86-year-old artist Ushio Shinohara, DEW NBA player Joel Embiid and DEW skateboarders Sean Malto and Mariah Duran.

The ad will first air on television on Monday, January 21 during NBA programming on TNT, and will be followed by multiple 30- and 15-second versions. Can’t get enough of Migos on those trikes? DEW Nation can now watch the commercial on MTN DEW social channels and visit MountainDew.com for product information on the full flavor lineup.