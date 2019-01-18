It’s MUSIC FRIDAYS at The Source, and host Zae Diggs talks about all the new music that will be flooding your playlists. Today musical acts like The City Girls, Future and Logic have delivered solid projects for fans to cop.

Future dropped his seventh studio album today entitled, The WIZRD. Leading up to the release of his album, he has been active dropping singles (“Crushed Up” and “Jumping On A Jet,” and even a documentary about the making of the 20 song project. Future fans are in for a treat, as there are only three features on the album: Young Thug, Gunna and Travis Scott. Future has said that this album represents the beginning of a new chapter in his career and a shift from the darkness of his previous projects

Maryland spitkicker, Logic also dropped a new song entitled “Keanu Reeves.” The joint pays homage to the popular actor’s iconic roles like Neo in the Matrix and John Wick. And while this song is jaw dropping, it is not the song that everyone is talking about.

The streets are all buzzing after The City Girls and Cardi B broke the internet with their new music video, “Twerk.” Quality Control’s two female acts joined forces to create an adult-themed spectacular, as the two acts hosted a worldwide search to find the best dancers. Many describe the song as “The Thong Song” meets “Tip Drill.”

