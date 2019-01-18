With the amount of drops we’re used to seeing from the Swoosh on a daily bases, every day could be considered a “Nike Day.” However, the top-tier sportswear brand is now taking that term literally by launching a new “Have a Nike Day” collection, filled with classic silhouettes like the Air Force 1 Low options seen here.

The AF1 colorways in this roundup include one classic white option and a slightly more colorful pale pink iteration. Both utilize smiley face motifs that overlap on the signature Swoosh logo found on the lateral side of the sneaker. The pink option specifically has a suede upper and tonal outsole, meanwhile the white is done up in a classic structure that only breaks from the crisp & clean base color when it comes to the black outsole and accents found on the heel, tongue and insole. Either way, whichever one you choose wile surely leave a smile on your face.

Take a look at both colorways for the Air Force 1 “Have a Nike Day” below, which is expected to arrive soon on Nike.com along with the rest of the pack: