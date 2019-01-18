R. Kelly and Sony are reportedly parting ways amid a storm of sexual misconduct against the veteran singer.

Billboard reports that the agreement was mutual.

R. Kelly has been accused multiple offenses of sexual misconduct including rape and involving in sexual relationships with underage girls. He’s also accused of manipulating the lives of multiple women.

The split comes a day after protestors rallied outside of Sony’s office in Midtown Manhattan. They came equipped with a petition for the record label to drop the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer and it had over 200,000 signatures.

Sony already announced that they had no intentions on funding any of the Pied Piper’s future projects. Now he is no longer on the label.