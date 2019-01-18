Taraji P. Henson Will Be Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson will be honored this year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement was given by Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer. The ceremony will take place on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Taraji P. Henson to be honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28! pic.twitter.com/3LcFNou6gM — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) January 18, 2019

“Taraji P Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability” Martinez said. “We welcome her bright star on our Walk Of Fame.”

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton, who first cast Henson in Baby Boy, and Grammy Award winner Mary J Blige scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Henson, a Howard University graduate, is an acclaimed actress on both the big and small screens. She won her first Golden Globe for best lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of Cookie in the hit drama Empire. Also, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

Last year she voiced a character in Disney’s blockbuster animated film Ralph Breaks The Internet and will play the starring role in the upcoming comedy What Men Want in February.

Congratulations to Tarij on receiving this honor.