Epic Games’ battle royale sensation Fortnite appears to have hit another revenue milestone. According to a report from Nielsen’s Superdata the game has made $2.4 billion in 2018.

Fortnite’s haul for 2018 is a big number, but it shouldn’t be too surprising — in April SuperData reported monthly revenue of $300 million. Since then, the game has only become more popular and expanded to new platforms like Android and the Nintendo Switch

Only one other “play-to-play” type of game joined Fortnite in the Digital “Earnings” Top 10, a distinction reserved for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and it’s $1 billion sales mark. Only Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds eclipsed the $1 billion mark in 2018. In 3rd place, EA Sports ‘ FIFA 18 generated a respectable $790 million in sales. But in fairness, FIFA should technically rank second below Fortnite, with respect to the $482 million in revenue generated by FIFA 19 due to a running start in the month of September.

Fortnite first arrived in the summer of 2017, with the now ubiquitous “Battle Royale” mode arriving as a free update in September 2017. With no slowing down anytime soon, Fortnite is poised to be the most profitable video game of all time