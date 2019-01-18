Woolrich has been doing some dope collabs with some of our favorite people & brands lately, ranging from Aimé Leon Dore all the way to Lauryn Hill. Of course, the brand has no problem handling style duties solo, which is clear to see throughout the new FW19 menswear collection.





Keeping up with the same workwear aesthetic that’s been a staple since 1830, the new offerings are built for all types of cold-weather outdoor activities. Another key theme that makes for the core style of the set is the use of buffalo plaid, a material ironically used to represent the signature Woolrich square logo as well. The print can be seen in various forms, from heavy duty shirts and headwear to the super warm puff coats and on the inner lining of a quilted jacket. The clothes in particular are tailored by using a variety of sturdy fabrics, including Cordura, TETON Sports, Loro Piana and the ever-trusted GORE-TEX. As anyone who lives in an area that gets cold during the winter season knows, that whole combo sounds like the perfect mix of bundle-approved gear when it starts really getting brick outside.

The Woolrich Men’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection arrives later this year, but a get a preview via the lookbook below: