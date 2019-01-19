Happy birthday, Mac Miller!

From the start of his career until the unfortunate end that took him from us just over four months ago on September 7, 2018, Mac Miller was always an avid sneakerhead. His breakout mixtape hit “Nikes On My Feet” is one of the best examples on wax that represents a love for rubber soles, and one of the best uses of a classic Nas sample too, might we add. It wasn’t rare to find the Pittsburgh-bred MC rocking a fresh pair of Vans on the regular, or even hit the stage in some of the freshest pair of Js. Simply put, Mac was one of the most famous faces out there that shared our collective kick obsession, so we had to remember the GRAMMY-nominated rapper on what would’ve been his 27th birthday in a way we hope he would’ve appreciated.

Keep scrolling to see 5 of our favorite rap lyrics by Mac Miller that reference his love for sneakers, and share a few of your own favorite bars by the fallen rapper over on our Facebook and Twitter:

5. “Knock Knock” – K.I.D.S. (2010)

“New kicks give me cushion like whoopie

Keep a smile like an Eat’n Park cookie

Everything good, I’m white boy awesome

Up all night – Johnny Carson”

4. “Life Ain’t Easy” – Best Day Ever (2011)

“When I get old I’m a be real cool

Sittin’ on the porch with a fresh pair of shoes

Whole bunch of stories for the neighborhood kids

Tell ’em to believe, they be makin’ it big”

3. “Conversation Pt 1” – Swimming (2018)

“Okay, why you always hatin’?

Lacin’ up my sneakers I be running out of patience

Yeah, it ain’t your money ’till you make it

Otherwise, it’s just a conversation”

2.”No” – Piffsburgh (2011)

“Hype like pom-poms, tied into some Long Johns

Finally some brand new gear that I got on

New shoes and some twenty dollar socks on

Me and my people stay connected like a dot com”

1. “Nikes On My Feet” – K.I.D.S. (2010)

“I make ’em so mad, they got no swag

Pippens on my feet — they the throwbacks”

R.I.P., young Mac. Keep swimming forever…