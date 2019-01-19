‘Mortal Kombat’ is Back and So Are More Gruesome Fatalities

NetherRealm Studios revealed new details on Mortal Kombat 11 during a live event in Los Angeles Thursday, offering fans a first look at gameplay, a roster of new and returning characters, and changes coming to the series’ well-worn fighting systems.

Kronika, the franchise’s first female boss, was introduced in-game footage. Her servant, Geras, is a new playable fighter. Scorpion, Raiden, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Baraka, and others have been confirmed as playable characters as well. Fatalities have been a classic and important part of Mortal Kombat culture since the beginning, and NetherRealm provided a detailed look at the Fatalities system in the new game.

The graphics in the new trailer look gorgeous, stepping things up from Mortal Kombat X greatly. It’s been four years since the last Mortal Kombat game touched down, so fans are ready to get their hands on this new title ASAP.

Mortal Kombat 11’s story campaign is set immediately after the events of 2011’s Mortal Kombat. According to NetherRealm’s official description, “Raiden has upset the balance of history with the death of Shinnok. Tired of Earthrealm’s defiance, Kronika, The Keeper of Time will bring order to the universe through any means necessary.”

Where other fighting games have abandoned the pretense of any plot or even vague narrative, Mortal Kombat 11 is keeping single-player storylines alive — an element I’m told fans genuinely appreciate.

Mortal Kombat 11 drops on April 23rd on all major gaming platforms.