SourceTV presents SOURCE EXCLUSIVE: “Street Politicians” Tamika Mallory & Mysonne, ACTIVISM + AWARENESS + ART + CULTURE — PART 2.

This SOURCE EXCLUSIVE provides a platform for an intimate discussion about the modern day civil rights movement, hosted by The Source’s chairman and famed entertainment attorney L. Londell McMillan. On part 2 of this two-part feature, Mysonne the General and Tamika Mallory unpack using culture as a methodology to spread the message and how different generations respond prophetic movement and social justice. Let us know your thoughts!

The SOURCE EXCLUSIVE series strives to expand the Hip-Hop community’s mind by profiling extraordinary stories about people making a difference. Check out our firs part of this two part series and the first episode of the series “Wrongfully Convicted,” about the wrongful 17 jailing of a Brooklyn teenage John Bunn for a crime he did not commit.