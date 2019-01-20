The third returns for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game are in. Just like the first and second returns of fan voting, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences with the most votes. If that stands, they will serve as All-Star captains for the TNT-televised draft on February 7.

The two NBA All-Star Game team captains will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. More details about the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

This year, fans make up for 50 percent of the voting to determine the 10 starters for the 68th annual installment of the NBA All-Star Game. The star-studded event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. In addition, current NBA players and media will also account for 25 percent of the voting process with each submitting a ballot with two guards and three players in the frontcourt for both the Eastern and Western Conference. Voting will conclude on Jan. 21.