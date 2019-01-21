Each release in the Air Jordan sneaker series is more than just a dope shoe drop; they all individually stand as important footnotes in the iconic journey that basketball legend Michael Jordan laid out over the span of two era-defining decades. The Air Jordan 4 is no exception, released back in 1989 during a time in Jordan’s career where he not only ranked as Top Scorer for the 1988–89 NBA season, but also started really seeing himself as both the greatest player on Earth and a lifestyle brand altogether. In the 30 years that’ve passed since it’s initial release, the 4s have only grown substantially in popularity, and Jordan Brand is honoring its legacy with a special colorway available to cop now.

Featuring a leather upper that incorporates laser etchings, similar to those found on the original Air Jordan 20, the “30th Anniversary” Air Jordan 4 comes in a classic black colorway and is balanced out with a white midsole. The gum outsole is another standout feature, which helps to break up the otherwise monotone hue that takes over the laces, tongue and insole. The Jumpman logo is decked out in white on the heel and red for the one found on the insole, which adds a classic “bred” color combo to the mix that will always bring to mind MJ’s days on the Chicago Bulls roster.

Pick up the 30th Anniversary Air Jordan 4 “Black Laser” right now for $200 USD at select JB retailers and online. See more images of the commemorative colorway below: