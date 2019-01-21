A Bathing Ape caught our eye last week with a fresh pair of “Shark” BAPESTAs, and now they’ve got something extra special (and snug!) for their most loyal customers.

Released as a VIP gift through the A BATHING APE® Member Exclusive Gift Redemption Program, these ABC CAMO blankets come in blue, pink and classic green color options and are made from a baby soft material — perfect for anyone on the East Coast currently hurting during this massive cold front right now. Each blanket measures at 200cm x 200cm, pretty much the size of a king-size bed, and is light enough to bundle up in while staying cozy in the crib or as wall decor for the ultimate BAPE heads out there. Sadly for us freezing out butts off out here in the general public, all three will only be given out as gifts to VIP members with the 12,000 redeemable BAPEPOINTS it takes to get your hands on one.

As more frosty temps are expected for at least the next couple of months, check for the BAPE ABC CAMO blankets to arrive on sites like Grailed in the coming days, or maybe even the official BAPE website in case they’re feeling a change of heart. We can only hope so because, well, it’s getting brick!