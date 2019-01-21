On Sunday, Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Pierre “Pee” Thomas of Quality Control, met up to watch the New Orleans Saints battle the Los Angeles Rams for a ticket to Super Bowl 53. Williams is a New Orleans native so you know who he was rooting for. Although the Atlanta Falcons failed to make the playoffs this year, Pee was cheering for Saints’ star running back, Alvin Kamara. Kamara is a Norcross, GA native. Unfortunately, he would have to wait another year to make his Super Bowl debut. The Rams won the game on a last-second field goal.

Pee posted a picture via Instagram alongside Birdman and his older brother and Cash Money co-founder, Ronald “Slim” Williams. “All I Ever Wanted Was Sum Cash Money So When The OG’s Talk I Listen,” he said in his caption.

Birdman’s stamp on Hip-Hop and music is solidified forever. Cash Money artists of the past and present include Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Juvenile and more. Pee is on the same track if he continues to lead the new wave of artists. Over the past few years, Quality Control has dominated with artists such as Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yatchy and Trippie Redd. Lil Baby had an outstanding 2018 and will continue to build his status. Migos has been music’s hottest group for almost three years. It looks like Birdman is not only passing down knowledge to Pee but also saluting him for what he has done so far.