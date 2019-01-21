If you have Netflix, Hulu, or both, you need to watch the Fyre Festival documentaries as quick as you can. Once you do that you will see all of the wild components of the festival and then understand why Ja Rule has been catching hell on social media since Friday.

Ja had enough, however, and hit Twitter to tell all of those who were criticizing his efforts that they didn’t really know anything and that the documentary only told half of the story.

For those unfamiliar, Fyre Festival was supposed to be a lavish music experience on an island that was costing those who chose to attend thousands of dollars. Instead of an amazing experience, festival goers arrived at an island to cheese sandwiches and tents instead of the luxury digs that were suggested.

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

And you still don’t know shit… https://t.co/W2F3VdankQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Some even asked Ja Rule to tell the story himself, that didn’t gain any traction online as he continued to defend himself.