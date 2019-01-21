Ja Rule is in his feelings about Hulu and Netflix’s documentaries on the failed Fyre Festival that he helped promote in 2017.

The veteran rapper claims that Hulu compensated his former business partner and festival organizer, Billy McFarland, for his participation in Fyre Fraud. For those who don’t know why this is a big deal, it is unethical for participants to be paid for mediums like documentaries.

But according to Ja, in order for Hulu to get information from McFarland they had to pay him. “Hulu PAID BILLY!!!” Ja tweeted on Sunday morning (Jan. 20). “That money should’ve went to the Bahamian ppl Netflix PAID fuck Jerry the same guys that did the promo for the festival… ‍♂️.” The Queens rapper also claims he has “receipts.”

Ja Rule added, “Because Billy was involved with BOTH he was trying to get them to pay him and Hulu bit… I heard they paid him somewhere btw 100 to 250… that money was supposed to go to the locals by LAW,” he posted.

The “Living It Up” rapper says he didn’t receive a dime for the failed festival that promised a luxurious weekend of fun on the Bahamas with A-List influencers. People paid thousands of dollars to stay in a tent that wasn’t even suitable for an elementary school student.

Just like the many of the people, Ja claims he is also a victim. “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!” he add.

