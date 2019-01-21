Step aside Donald Trump, Kamala Harris is coming through.

The junior U.S. Senator announced her campaign on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Truth, justice, decency, equality, freedom, democracy—these aren’t just words,” she said in a video announcement. “They’re the values we as Americans cherish and they’re all on the line now. The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for American values. That’s why I’m running for president of the United States. I’m running to lift those voices, to bring our voices together . . . Let’s do this together. Let’s claim our future. For ourselves, for our children, and for our country.”

When Harris appeared on The Late Show earlier this month she teased the possibility of her running for President. “I might,” she said when Stephen Colbert noted the strategic release of her book, The Truths We Hold. Kamala Harris also explained her vision for the nation.

“I remain optimistic,” she said. “The way that I think about it is, we are a country that was founded on noble ideals. And we all know we’ve not yet reached those ideals but part of our strength is we fight to reach those ideals. We are an aspirational country.”

“If something is worth fighting for, it’s a fight worth having . . . period,” she said.