Although Kanye West is busy working on his album, Yandhi, he still takes time out to make Kim Kardashian smile.

The new album is expected to feature collaborations from Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Since the beginning of the year, West has spent recording in his $14 million condo in Miami. Ye took a break from recording to link up with R&B group, 112. Although the quartet is now a duo, Slim and Michael Keith gave Kim Kardashian an acapella rendition of their hit song, “Cupid.”

Kim was extremely happy with the surprise. “This is one of the best days of my life,” said Kim. “I have to go call my sisters.”

It’s not every day that you get a Grammy Award-winning R&B group to serenade your lady for you. We all know that Ye is a mastermind at sampling records. Maybe 112 will be featured on Yandhi. This is one thing to keep in mind. As Valentines Day approaches, make sure to think outside the box when you are getting gifts for your significant other.

Kanye has also held a rendition of GOOD Friday. He calls it “Sunday Service.” At the service, there is a live band and choir singing a number of songs. Some songs are allegedly from Yandhi. What do you think? Peep the video below.