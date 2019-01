Manny Pacquaio won in the ring but didn’t at home. After he defeated Adrien Broner on Saturday night, Pacquaio’s home was burglarized.

TMZ details the home of the boxing legend was run through and thousands in cash and jewelry went missing. The report also states that forced entry was used to cause the robbery.

A representative for Pacquaio contacted the authorities on Sunday to report the home being destroyed There are currently no suspects to be named in the crime.