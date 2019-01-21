Ask any sneaker fiend to name their favorite silhouette out of the New Balance vault, and although the model might change, the chosen hue will more than likely always be grey. It’s considered to be NB’s signature, and now the cloudy colorway is being applied to the brand’s new age 997 update, also known as the 997S.

The “Marblehead” iteration of the 997S features the classic sneaker model in various hints of grey, which extends from the light suede upper to the darker, pebblestone-style heel. The theme is incorporated throughout the entire silhouette, including on the mudguard, mesh toebox and tongue. The only place that breaks from the grey is with the white laces and insole, and navy blue detailing on the signature ABZORB midsole. Whether or not this version gives the original a run for its money is arguable, but these are without question an overall hot release on its own.

The New Balance 997S “Marblehead” hits select NB retailers on February 2, including 43einhalb for €149.95 ($170.48 USD). Peep more pics below:



Source: Sneaker News