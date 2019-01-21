A Showtime documentary featuring the legendary producer and record executive Rick Rubin is set to be released later this year. The film will be directed by Morgan Neville, who also directed the Oscar-winning film 20 Feet From Stardom and the Emmy award-winning documentary Best of Enemies.

The current working title of the doc is Shangri-La, named after Rubin’s compound and recording studio in Malibu, CA. According to Newsday, the film is as “an all-access pass into Rubin’s creative process, giving viewers a taste of what it’s like to be produced by the music world’s most singular voice.” There is no date set for the film, it’s still a work in progress.

Rubin along with Russell Simmons, founded Def Jam Recordings, while still a student at NYU, which launched the careers of LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys, and Public Enemy. After leaving Def Jam, Rubin started American Recordings. In acclaimed producer, Rubin won Grammy Awards winner for Producer of the Year and Album of the Year victories for the Dixie Chicks (Taking the Long Way) and Adele (21) in 2007 and 2012, respectively. Rubin also served as co-president of Columbia Records from 2007-2012.

Rubin would go on to work with a diverse group of artists such as Jay-Z, Johnny Cash to Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran.