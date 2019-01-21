The Wu is coming on cable. Bringing the New Year with a bang, it has been reported that Showtime had acquired the North American rights to Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, a documentary series that examines Shaolin’s finest and their impact upon hip-hop and pop culture.

The docuseries is directed by Sacha Jenkins, whose publication Beat Down, he gave the group its first cover in the early ’90s.

“The docu-series follows the founding members – RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface, Method Man, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, who grow up as childhood friends in Staten Island and Brooklyn and their meteoric in becoming the legendary Wu-Tang Clan is a seminal group that deserves a seminal documentary,” said Vinnie Malhotra, EVP Nonfiction Programming at Showtime Networks. “Sacha Jenkins delivers just that, not only reminding us of their powerful history through vintage footage, but also placing their impact in modern-day perspective that will be meaningful both to their diehard fans and music fans in general.”

Expressing his excitement over his company, Mass Appeal, producing the docuseries, Nas said, “The day has come. We are proud to formally announce #OfMicsandMen, Our definitive Wu-Tang Documentary & partnership with @wutangclan @showtime & Endeavor Content 👐🏾 it’s been an intense 18 months producing this project, and it’s almost time to share it with the world 👐🏾 Later this month we will debut this film at @sundanceorg festival & are excited to announce more details about its Showtime premiere in the coming weeks. C.R.E.A.M RISES TO THE TOP. Protect ya neck.”

Its first two episodes will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month, and Showtime will air the entire four-part series in the spring.