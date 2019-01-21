Set as the co-featured match of Saturday night’s Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner card at the MGM Garden Arena, Staten Island’s Marcus Browne took the vacant interim lightweight world title as he unanimously defeated the seasoned Badou Jack remaining undefeated at 23-0. Browne’s win served as a huge gain for the often slated “forgotten” borough of Staten Island, New York which was supported by several of the region’s “finest” including the Wu-Tang Clan’s own Raekwon and class act emcee Redman.

Browne, who is notably from the Park Hill projects, the same stomping grounds as Raekwon (10304 style) received kudos from the Chef via Instagram the following day as news of his victory traveled throughout the borough. “STATEN ISLAND FIRST WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!! #standup🙌🏾. #PARKHiLLPROJECTSNIGGAS. He from my hood !!!!! Congratulations champ !!!!!!!!,” Raekwon wrote.

The slick rapping Redman also showed kudos to Browne despite being a New Jersey native, the Funk Doc’s ties with Shaolin run deep (evident through his bond with Method Man). The Muddy Waters MC promoted the highly anticipated fight with a photo of Browne rooting for the now young champion to make Staten Island history. “THE REAL FIGHT TONIGHT on PayPerView UNDERCARD is Staten Island’s OWN MARCUS BROWNE VS. BADOU JACK !! Yo Marcus We Tuned In Go Hard YOUNG BRUH !! LES GO !!”

Marcus Browne is now recognized as Staten Island’s first world champion and a proven legend of the borough at the young age of 28. It is always a gratifying sight to witness veteran successors support the rising eminence of the youth from their respective regions.