One of the craziest stories of the weekend was the very lopsided victory of Manny Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. In true Broner fashion, after the fight was over he had plenty to say, stating that he knew he won the fight and the loss was a set up for a bigger payday for boxing via a Pacquaio and Floyd Mayweather rematch.

Online, plenty of people had something to say, specifically Tiffany Haddish who let out a few jokes at the expense of Broner and his belief to have won. Check out all her funnies below.