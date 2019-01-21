Three of Hip-Hop’s most iconic groups, Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, and De La Soul, are coming together for the Gods of Rap Tour this year.

The historic announcement about the upcoming tour, which is due to land in London, Manchester, and Glasgow in May as each group celebrates a classic album from their discography. DJ Premier has signed on as the host for each show.

The Wu-Tang Clan who are officially listed as headliners of the tour, is honoring the 25th anniversary of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers); Public Enemy is paying tribute to the 30th anniversary of It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, and De La Soul is commemorating the 30th anniversary of 3 Feet High and Rising.

“I don’t believe anything like this has been done in the UK before on this level,” SJM promoter Chris Wareing told Music Week. “This tour creates a legacy, it’s a moment. The groups are the biggest in their genres, they’re all celebrating notable anniversaries of their biggest albums and I am led to believe this is the first time they have all been on the same bill together.”

Tickets go on sale January 25th. Check out the tour dates below.

“Gods of Rap” 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro