Mr. Jackson is officially the hardest working man in show business.

Steadily on his business detail, Fif announced that he and writer Randy Higgins will be having open auditions for the highly-anticipated “BMF” movie, a biopic about the Motown-based drug cartel and its famed leader/businessman Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

Audition info:

Date: February 1

Location: Suite Lounge

375 Luckie Street

Atlanta, GA