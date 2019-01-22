Ariana Grande is teasing us with a new album that we hopefully get any day now. The superstar singer hints that she will be dropping two albums in a span of six months. She recently dropped her new single “7 rings” and a video that showcases a different vibe for the singer.

She promised her fans that her fifth album should be expected this year. “Thank u, next” singer tweeted that her fans can expect the album cover, tracklist, and the pre-order of the album on Friday, January 25. Providing more details to the album, Grande revealed that she won’t have any features on the project. Fans are expecting the album to release shortly after Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 15.

Peep the hit single visual to “7 Rings.”