BAPE always comes through with something fresh when collaborating alongside adidas — remember that reflective XENO collection from last year? — and now the duo is back with two colorways for the fan-favorite UltraBOOST model.

Decked out in signature 1ST CAMO and an all-black camouflage iteration as well, this UltraBOOST pack gives us a pair of silhouettes that incorporate the same structure as always: Primeknit upper, TPU cage and the classic BOOST midsole that changed the game back when it first launched in 2013. Specific detailing for this collab is included as well, like co-branding from both parties involve and American Flag-themed APE Head insignia imprinted on the tongue and insole. Some are suggesting that the set will carry some sort of football theme, especially given the Super Bowl Sunday release date and plans for a pigskin football, jersey, helmet and Adizero 5-Star cleat (all seen above) to be included as well.

Look for the BAPE x adidas UltraBOOST to arrive on February 2. Get a look at both colorways below: