To say that it’s been an interesting year for Carmelo Anthony would be a gross understatement. The 10-time All-Star and 3-Time Olympic gold medalist began this season with a trade to the Atlanta Hawks who brought out his contract from the Oklahoma Thunder, making his path to the Houston Rockets possible. After only 10 games, the Rocket-Carmelo Anthony experiment came to an abrupt end. Now it’s being reported that Anthony will be on the move once again.

According to ESPN, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls. This move creates the cap and roster space needed by the Rockets so they can sign Kenneth Faried who cleared waivers after a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls are expected to waive Anthony before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, league sources said. Because of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, the deal will be complete on Tuesday (January 22).

It remains to be seen if teams will have an interest in Anthony. Earlier in the season, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in Anthony but would not waive a player to create an available roster spot for him, league sources said. If a roster spot becomes available with the Lakers before or after the trade deadline, they’ll be a possible destination for Anthony.