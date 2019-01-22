After hitting us with a Timberland collab last year that was way past overdue, Champion is now linking with London-based menswear brand clothsurgeon for a full range cut-and-sew collection.

The inspiration behind each piece borrows style cues from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s — think tailored pants, collared shirts, full length overcoats and plaid in general — resulting in a stylish Ivy League-themed menswear offering. Key pieces include the jackets, with a few carrying a red, white and blue theme inspired by the sportswear giant’s signature “C” logo colorway, in addition to cardigans, hoodies, sweatsuits, a coaches jacket and one fire zip-up vest. We can only hope that more menswear brands come with this much flavor as the new season of style progresses.

The Champion x clothsurgeon Autumn/Winter 2019 collection is coming soon according to Champion UK’s sales agency Polly King & Co., but peep the lookbook below: