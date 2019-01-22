It has been announced that Chloe x Halle will be performing “America the Beautiful” at the Superbowl this year in Atlanta, Georgia. The duo will be joining Gladys Knight who will perform “The National Anthem.” The festivities will be held at the Mercedes-Benz stadium on Sunday, February 3.

The “Drop” duo gained their recognition from talented singer Beyonce in 2013 from a YouTube video by covering her song to “Pretty Hurts.” The two were signed under Parkwood label, and they are also featuring in the Freeform show Grown-ish. They were nominated for two Grammys and hopefully, they will win either one come Sunday, February 10.

Chloe x Halle are Atlanta natives. Another Atlanta native in Big Boi will make his presence felt at the Super Bowl when he will join Maroon 5 and Travis Scott during the halftime show.

This past weekend’s football games revealed the 53rd Super Bowl will feature the greatest of all time, Tom Brady, will once again return to the dance to take on Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams and the Patriots. Super Bowl XXXVI also featured the Patriots and Rams, the latter represented St. Louis at the time.