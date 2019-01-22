Chris Brown Being Held By Authorities on Rape Charges in Paris

According to several confirmed reports, R&B singer Chris Brown along with two of his associates are being detained in Paris, France due to a rape investigation.

The Virginia native is being accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman at her Mandarin Oriental hotel room after meeting Brown at a nightclub.

“The woman said she was abused by Mr. Brown, a bodyguard, and a friend, and then she was left alone with the star,”

said the UK’s Evening Standard.

The 29-year-old singer is being held on drug and rape charges.

