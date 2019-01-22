After the news of the alleged sexual assault accusation by a woman in France, Mr. Breezy himself took to social media for a candid statement that distances himself from the alleged crime and the woman who made the allegation.

A 24 year old woman in Paris claimed that the 29 year old singer along with two of his associates raped her after coercing her into a hotel room after meeting him at a night club.

Brown was released from custody, but must remain in Paris during the ongoing investigation, which could possibly take up to a year. He may also be required to check in with the Parisian authorities every two weeks to guarantee his presence in the city during the investigation.