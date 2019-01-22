What a time to be alive. Drake and Tory Lanez are gearing up to go on tour together.

Champagne Papi announced the European Tour with Lanez via social media on Monday night. “ASSASSINATION VACATION 😈🏝 UK and EU tour tickets on sale Friday!!!” wrote Drake on Instagram. “Me and @torylanez w/ opening sound set by @tiffanycalver.”

For all U.S. Drizzy and Fargo lovers, you better search for flights now because the tour kicks off in two months.

The Assassination Vacation Tour will take place between the months of March and April, and includes shows in the U.K., Ireland, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. They will perform for multiple shows in one country.

When the former rivals squashed their beef Tory said, “We just spoke. We just spoke as two men, that was it. It wasn’t some crazy like candlelit room, like mafioso boss moment. We just spoke.” It’s nice to see the conversation led to a business opportunity. Maybe we’re in for a collaboration soon.

Check out the tour dates below: