Sometimes a good idea can be delivered poorly. The Florida State Seminoles football program has apologized for a Monday tweet sent from one of its accounts that attempted to “celebrate” Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In an attempt to honor Dr. King, Florida State’s Recruiting Twitter account created an image, portraying Dr. King with a Nike glove and in a pose similar to their famous Tomahawk Chop.

Here's a screen cap for when #FSU deletes the tweet…. pic.twitter.com/caYyD5ikYJ — Florida Gator Content from… (@OurTwoBits) January 21, 2019

The photo also included the team’s slogan “Do Something” and a quote from King. The post was deleted an hour later. Monday afternoon, the account posted a statement apologizing for the post.

“Do Something” is the hashtag Seminoles coachWillie Taggart has been using to promote FSU’s 2019 signing class. It’s awfully strange, and in poor taste, to try and tie one of the most influential figures of the 20th century into recruiting graphics and the public let the university hear it.

Hopefully they won’t be doing anything similar in February for Black History Month.