Nick Cannon isn’t a fan of Travis Scott performing for the Super Bowl halftime alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi.

The Wild ‘N Out host appeared on BET’s Raq Rants where he explained that he isn’t bothered by the Atlanta rapper performing in his hometown because he has “cultural equity.” Scott on the other hasn’t proved that he’s for the culture yet.

When Raq Rants host, Raquel Harper asked what does Travis have to do to prove that he’s down with the dip set Nick Cannon responded, “It’s more about truly having integrity. To who you are in your music, your art form. To the people you choose to procreate with. ”

As you may know, he started a family with Kylie Jenner and also plans to marry her. The Kardashian-Jenner clan have frequently been accused of culture appropriation and according to Nick, his romantic connection with her doesn’t help his “cultural equity.”