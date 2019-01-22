One of the hardest things about getting through the chilling winter temps is the thought that summer is just a mere weeks away — well, 21 weeks, but who’s counting! Thankfully, Nike will have something super fresh waiting for us when the weather starts to warm up in the form of a new Air Max 95 colorway to start off the season in style.

The new “Fresh Mint” AM95 is just as crisp as it sounds, complete with the signature gradient grey suede upper, white mesh overlays and black accents on the midsole, lace detailing and insole. The mint comes into play on the lace locks, tongue logo, lateral heel Swoosh and classic bubble Air unit. The hue bears a near-identical resemblance to the highly-coveted “Neon” 95s, overall making for a nice alternative if you want to switch things up from the norm a bit. While these may not come with an offering of fresh-cut lemons and ice cubes served in a pitcher of ice-cold water, the colorway will at least keep your ‘fit looking prime & proper for the ultimate summertime flex.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Fresh Mint” will retail for $160 USD when they arrive on May 10 via Nike.com and select NSW retailers. More pics below: