The Philadelphia Eagles once again seemed to come to life when Nick Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz this season, and a bombshell report that was published on Monday makes it seem like that was hardly a coincidence.

Joseph Santoliquito of Philly Voice spoke with several Eagles players and team sources about the dynamic within the organization, and he was left with the impression that Wentz is not “universally loved” the way Foles is. In fact, some of the sources — all of whom chose to remain anonymous — described Wentz as a “selfish” and “egotistical” player who needs to hold himself more accountable.

Exclusive: Inside the #Eagles locker room, sources reveal Carson Wentz may actually have been the problem in 2018 @JSantoliquito https://t.co/KAN5Q4akLd pic.twitter.com/90o7wj38HR — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) January 21, 2019

Not long after the article was published, several of Wentz’ teammates, including tight end Zach Ertz, right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Fletcher Cox, came to his defense.

Don’t believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN (via Brian Franey of ESPN), contacted a “senior official” with the Eagles who rejected the depiction of Wentz in the story.

“You are seeing what his teammates are saying about Carson,” the official told Paolantonio. “Great leader in the locker room and on the field. Carson is a good person, great character. Story has no legs.”

Nonetheless, Santoliquito wrote that several unnamed Eagles claimed that Wentz had a tendency to “complicate” the offense and “bullied” offensive coordinator Mike Groh. He reportedly didn’t want to run the same concepts and plays that had worked a season prior because it was “Foles’ stuff.” Where there is smoke, there is fire.