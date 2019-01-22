The Philadelphia Eagles once again seemed to come to life when Nick Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz this season, and a bombshell report that was published on Monday makes it seem like that was hardly a coincidence.

Joseph Santoliquito of Philly Voice spoke with several Eagles players and team sources about the dynamic within the organization, and he was left with the impression that Wentz is not “universally loved” the way Foles is. In fact, some of the sources — all of whom chose to remain anonymous — described Wentz as a “selfish” and “egotistical” player who needs to hold himself more accountable.

Not long after the article was published, several of Wentz’ teammates, including tight end Zach Ertz, right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Fletcher Cox, came to his defense.

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN (via Brian Franey of ESPN), contacted a “senior official” with the Eagles who rejected the depiction of Wentz in the story.

“You are seeing what his teammates are saying about Carson,” the official told Paolantonio. “Great leader in the locker room and on the field. Carson is a good person, great character. Story has no legs.”

Nonetheless, Santoliquito wrote that several unnamed Eagles claimed that Wentz had a tendency to “complicate” the offense and “bullied” offensive coordinator Mike Groh. He reportedly didn’t want to run the same concepts and plays that had worked a season prior because it was “Foles’ stuff.” Where there is smoke, there is fire.