PnB Rock was arrested over the weekend in Pennsylvania and is charged with various gun and drug charges. The local ABC affiliate details the Philly rapper, born Rakim Allen, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Narcotics, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Conspiracy, and additional offenses.

Authorities were tipped off on Rock’s activity following reports of loud parties and the smell of marijuana from a home in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. An investigation into the distribution of marijuana was launched resulting in a search warrant on Sunday. Upon search, police found four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, more than $33,000 in cash and a stolen Glock handgun.

Stephanie Sibounheuang was also present during the search and also charged in the crime. Bail for both was set at 10% of $500,000.