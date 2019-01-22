President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban has been permitted by The Supreme Court and will begin on Tuesday (Jan. 22). The ban faced opposition from members of the LGBT community and while it is not permanent, yet, it will be effective until further decisions are made by court systems.

The ban will not allow most transgender individuals to participate in the military. CNN reports the ban was opposed by four liberal justices. The ban mentions “gender dysphoria,” a condition that will prevent from being a member of the military, however, those who are not diagnosed with the condition can serve as long as they list the sex they were birthed with.

“As always, we treat all transgender persons with respect and dignity. DoD’s proposed policy is NOT a ban on service by transgender persons. It is critical that DoD be permitted to implement personnel policies that it determines are necessary to ensure the most lethal and combat effective fighting force in the world.” Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Carla Gleason said. “DoD’s proposed policy is based on professional military judgment and will ensure that the U.S. Armed Forces remain the most lethal and combat effective fighting force in the world.”

President Donald Trump has yet to speak on, or tweet about, the accomplishment for his administration.