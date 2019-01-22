As more and more people rely on their smartphones for business as well as pleasure, Samsung, one of the major players in the worldwide smartphone market, is reportedly breaking barriers based on leaked information about the Galaxy S10. Based on rumors, which have now been all but definitively confirmed, the 4G generation of Galaxy S10 will come in three models- similar to their Galaxy Note 9, which debuted last spring.

In addition to rumors of flat Infinity-O screens and multi-lens cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors, and LCD displays, Samsung will reportedly increase base storage from 64GB to 128GB, which is undoubtedly a great move. Also, there won’t be a 256GB storage tier for any model, if this report is correct, with Samsung going for 512GB or 1TB of built-in storage, making it the world’s first phone with 12GB of RAM.

The phone’s sleek, curved design and options for both a larger model and one that is at a lower consumer price point position Samsung to give Apple a run for their money. Additionally, the new devices reportedly don’t have a notch, instead featuring a hole-punch selfie camera- or multiple cameras for the higher-end models.

Samsung has said that they will be unveiling the Galaxy S10 at an event in San Francisco on February 20, which is also coincidentally the Galaxy’s 10 year anniversary. In addition to more details about the phone line, many in the tech world also expect the company to make announcements about additional wireless wearables and upgrades to existing ones.