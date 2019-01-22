Fans have been patiently waiting for Solange to drop another musical project after the widely acclaimed Seat At The Table. While we are not sure when we can be expecting the album Solange keeps teasing us with, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer has been spotted with a film crew in her hometown of Houston Texas, possibly working on a film project.

According to TMZ, Solange made an appearance at the SHAPE Community Center where she was speaking with people inside abut what type of shots she wanted to get. One eyewitness says it appeared she was at the helm of either a movie or documentary of some sort and was trying to keep it low key.

Although no official announcement has been made about any film projects Solange has been working on we can’t wait to see her aesthetically pleasing vision unfold on screen again. In 2017 Solange directed SZA’s music video for her side chick anthem “The Weekend.”