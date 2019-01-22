Spike Lee Receives First ‘Best Director’ Oscar Nomination of His Career

The nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards have been announced and for the first time in his career, Spike Lee can call himself an Oscar-nominated director. Crazy to believe right?

Lee’s effort as Director of BlacKkKlansman notched the nomination and will line him up against Director of Vice, Adam Mckay, Roma’s Alfonso Cuaron, Cold War’s Pawel Pawlikowski, and Yorgos Lanthimos of The Favourite.

BlacKkKlansman also placed Adam Driver in the category of “Actor in a Supporting Role,” while also landing in the “Adapted Screenplay,” “Best Picture,” “Film Editing,” and “Original Score” categories.

The 91st Academy Awards will be on Sunday, February 24, from Los Angeles. Good luck to Spike Lee!