While she was always known as the “Posh” one in her Spice Girls collective, Victoria Beckham is now going sporty with her debut collaborative collection alongside Reebok, and the full offering is major.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham launch is jam-packed with sportswear that will literally have you covered from head to toe. Each piece is intricately designed with the signature staples and materials we’ve come to love from Reebok, merged with the high-end aesthetic that Beckham has come to be associated with over her years of being a world-renowned stylista from California all the way to London. Apparel for men, women and even a few unisex pieces are featured in this well-rounded collection, including sports bras, performance tights, socks, carryalls, bomber jackets, T-shirts, headwear, a balaclava and a full collection of sweat gear. The most standout items in the set are without a doubt the footwear options, offering two iterations of the recently-relaunced Bolton sneaker and two more colorways for the new Bolton Sock silhouette. As her first time out as the latest Brand Ambassador for ‘Bok, the spicy homie “VB” is definitely killing it for the ladies and fellas alike.

Shop the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection right now online and at Reebok retailers worldwide, and peep the full set in its entirety below:

